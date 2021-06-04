Golf—the Perfect Social Distancing Activity

During these trying times and dealing with the Global Pandemic, there is one activity that has grown and prospered. Golf. It is the perfect social distancing activity. In fact, the Northern California Golf Association reported that there were over a MILLION more rounds of golf played in Northern California in 2020 than in 2019.

And it is no different here at Lake Wildwood. The number of golf rounds that have been played in the past year at Lake Wildwood are up almost 40% over the same time period of the previous year. We are seeing many new players out on the course which is awesome.

So, I thought it would be a good time to re-introduce the Men’s 18 Hole Golf Club with the hopes that we can convince some of the new golfers here to join our club.

The Men’s 18 Hole Golf Club is just one of many Golf Clubs we have here at Lake Wildwood.

•Men’s 18 Hole Club





•Women’s 18 Hole Club

•Men’s 9 Hole Club

•Women’s 9 Hole Club

You can sign up for any of these clubs at the Lake Wildwood Golf Pro Shop.

But let me outline some of the benefits of joining the Men’s 18 Hole Golf Club.

We hold monthly tournaments (usually on the second Wednesday of the month). The formats of the tournament vary. We have…

•Team tournaments

•Individual play tournaments

•NCGA Tournament Qualifiers

We have an annual battle with the Women’s 18 Hole club (which the women have dominated over the past couple of years).

We also hold an annual Member Guest Invitational Tournament where you can bring a guest for a fun three-day event that includes golf, meals, and some extracurricular activities.

We generally charge a $10 entry fee for the monthly tournaments and pay out about one third of the field in the form a Lake Wildwood Pro Shop Credit.

We reintroduced a Thursday Night Summer Twilight league. It is filled for this year but hope to do it again next year.

The club annual fees ($100) get you your NCGA membership (which includes tracking your handicap, golf discounts, travel discounts, the NCGA Magazine, and the ability to participate in various NCGA events.

We also hold an annual lunch during the summer and a holiday dinner in December.

The men’s 18 Hole Club also provides hole in one insurance. If a club member gets a hole-in-one, the club will cover $250 worth of drinks at the Oaks Club House.

So, if this sounds appealing to you, feel free to stop by the pro-shop and pick up an application.

Contact information for all the Golf Clubs can also be found on the Lake Wildwood Website and is noted in the weekly e-bit publication.

Come on out and join us.