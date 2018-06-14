Golf Committee— Honoring our Vets

Sunday, May 20, in celebration of Armed Forces Day, the Golf Committee sponsored the Fifth Annual "Tribute to Our Troops" event here at Lake Wildwood. Active duty servicemen and women were invited to enjoy a round of golf and barbecue with our members.

Playing members paid for their guest's meal and golf and supplied a golf cart for their use. Other non-playing members made donations to help defray cost, while, others offered their golf carts for use.

This year, 50 members and Beale personnel enjoyed the event.

Our special thanks go to The Organizers: Judy McCallum, Del Price, Ed Wydra and Bert Tomasino. Words of appreciation also go to Jim Knight, who did the scheduling and pairings; Jennifer Jellsey and staff, who prepared an awesome barbecue on the Oaks terrace, consisting of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, baked beans, potato salad, cookies and drinks; and Caryl and Doug Fairfull, Bernie Theobald and Dale Greenhalgh, who were the welcoming committee and checked everyone in.

In case you missed it, Bill Hamilton has an artist on his staff. "Old Glory" was painted on the 18th Fairway, which added a touch of patriotism to the event.

Bob Mariani, our GM, welcomed everyone and expressed Lake Wildwood's appreciation to our guests for their service to our country and to the many Lake Wildwood hosts who donated time, money and golf carts to this fantastic event.

Did you know that the active duty airmen comprise less than one-tenth of one percent of our country's population, a very select few.

Bob also marketed Lake Wildwood as a great way of life, in hopes that some of the participants will take up residency in Lake Wildwood now or when they retire.

A good time was had by all, and the Beale airmen expressed their gratitude to Lake Wildwood for providing this special day and look forward to coming back again next year.

The Golf Committee wishes to express our sincerest appreciation to the Lake Wildwood members who participated and donated to this military appreciation event.