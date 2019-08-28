Golden Opportunities

It’s that time of year again. The children are back to school; vacations are pretty much completed; the pool has reduced hours, and the days are getting shorter with cooler nights. With this change, many people get the urge to move in another direction, such as taking a class to learn some new skill, joining a new club to try new activities, even starting a new club for those who share a common interest or hobby.

Well, do I have a deal for you! The Video Production Club (Channel 95) has openings for new talent. Whether it be a news anchor in front of the camera or a tech person operating the equipment or doing some creative editing. Do you love to cook? How about doing your own Culinary Cuisine on Camera??? Love the Arts? We have so many artistic people who love to share their creations be it visual or musical. Doing a news show is easy and fun with our new digital equipment in the studio—teleprompters and all.

A lot of the programming is dedicated to taping the LWW Association events, town halls, and educational seminars, so there is always a need for camera people to record and computer enthusiasts to do the editing. I, personally, have found that so many new skills can be learned, and that it has been truly challenging to my aging brain. Training is provided and seasoned members are more than willing to work with newer members to bring them up to speed.

So, get on board, and get involved in video production. Studio tours are available and more information can be obtained by contacting the Video Production Club at lwatv@comcast.net.