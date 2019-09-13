GO BAGS FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY
• Three-day supply of non-perishable food
• three gallons of water per person
• Map marked with evacuation routes
• List of important numbers in case your cell phone is lost
• Prescriptions, special medications*
• Assistive devices or durable medical equipment
• Battery-powered radio
• Extra batteries
• Pet & service animal supplies (food, water, carrier, leashes)
• Change of clothing
• Sturdy shoes for walking
• Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
• N95 mask
• An extra set of car keys
• Credit cards, cash, or checks
• Flashlight Sanitation supplies
• Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
• Cell phone charging cord and extra battery
• Diaper bag
• First aid kit
• Your Ready, Set, Go! Handbook
