• Three-day supply of non-perishable food

• three gallons of water per person

• Map marked with evacuation routes

• List of important numbers in case your cell phone is lost

• Prescriptions, special medications*

• Assistive devices or durable medical equipment

• Battery-powered radio

• Extra batteries

• Pet & service animal supplies (food, water, carrier, leashes)

• Change of clothing

• Sturdy shoes for walking

• Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

• N95 mask

• An extra set of car keys

• Credit cards, cash, or checks

• Flashlight Sanitation supplies

• Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

• Cell phone charging cord and extra battery

• Diaper bag

• First aid kit

• Your Ready, Set, Go! Handbook

*ASSEMBLE GO BAGS FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY *At least a week-long supply of prescription medicines, along with a list of all medications, dosages, and any allergies