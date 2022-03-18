Bryan Cox



Well, we are finally through the annual budgeting process; without a doubt the most challenging I have experienced in 35 years of doing budgets. First off, I would like to thank the Lake Wildwood Managers and Directors for the long and very strenuous hours, sleepless nights, and tough decisions we all had to face. What we were able to do is make a budget for our community that falls just slightly under inflationary pressure, but did not take away or limit any amenity or services we offer here at Lake Wildwood. So, congratulations go out for their creativity, focus, and understanding of the goal.

Some of the areas that we were able to improve upon for your enjoyment and safety are the extended pool hours at the beginning and end of the traditional pool season. We were able to add an additional 10 weeks of pool use and maintain expenses while adjusting other areas. Our Public Works and Parks needed a small boost for tree removal and replacement. As you know, the drought, cold weather snaps, and oaks being what they are, we needed to add some extra funding to clean up fallen trees, limbs, and remove dying and overgrown areas. The trees are falling into three major categories for removal—fire hazard, safety hazard, and they volunteer to come down. Last year was a record for trees removed and we anticipate this year to be the same. Our annual and very popular green waste drop offs will occur four times this year, and funding was needed to provide this service to you.

Covid has done its run-through and our food and beverage department’s hours of operation, offerings, and staffing challenges have hopefully come to the point where we can be more consistent. We are looking forward to rebuilding our clubhouse operations, addressing staffing shortages, and being creative on our menu offerings. We are still experiencing inflationary impacts on our food and beverage costs, including paper supplies such as paper cups, lids, plastic wrap, and the like. The simple things we take for granted are still in very short supply and still very expensive as compared to prices just a year ago. I would like to extend my sincere and most heartfelt thank you to the Food and Beverage staff for their consistent and tenacious drive to keep the wheels turning, even under the most challenging, confusing, and difficult of times. Masks Off (hats off) to you all!

For all those that are numbers-focused, you will find the detailed Draft Budget in this edition of TWI. There are some very good comparisons, charts, and descriptions of what we were able to accomplish. Under the most challenging of times, we feel that we are on the right path to success and a strong financial future for Lake Wildwood.