Bryan Cox



Another week of cooler weather and rain feels like a well-needed reprieve from all the heat. It’s that time of year to look at your gutters and culverts and get everything ready for the big leaf drop. I just can’t wait to fill all those bags with leaves. The Clubhouse looks so great—all clean, and in working order, and the dining rooms and patio are so inviting with all the new plants and table arrangements. Food and Beverage is continuing to adjust daily. There is a plan and process to change and improve upon the dining experience, sequence, and consistency of service. This first phase will be fun and engaging.

In the meantime, I am introducing a simple survey that I explained in last week’s eBits. LWA Members, please take a moment to visit our website and answer just a few questions that will help us in making decisions going forward—the link is on the Members’ home page under Quick Links. I intend to put out a survey every month with different questions so we can get a feel for what you, as our membership, would like to see in the Clubhouse services. In addition to the survey, there are comment cards in the dining room, bar, and by the hostess desk that I highly encourage you to fill out any day. This feedback will be crucial to measure our progress and tell us what to work on.

We have adjusted the Hours of Operation for the Clubhouse and will now be open at 9:30 a.m. daily to offer beverages to the golfers on the turn and Members who wish to enjoy a nice cup of coffee on the Terrace. Lunch will now be open at 11:30 a.m. daily, except Sunday when it opens at 11 a.m. for brunch. We hope these little but constant changes enhance your experience here at Lake Wildwood and look forward to the surveys being completed to assist us in future decisions.