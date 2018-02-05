GM announces Budget prep schedule

By Bob Mariani

2018/19 Budget

Budget preparation has been underway and will continue for the next three and a half months. During the month of January, management will develop a preliminary draft Budget.

In February, the Budget will be presented to the Finance Committee in public forum, which all Members are encouraged to attend. Once the forums are complete, the Board will approve the Budget for publication to the Membership in a Special Board Meeting. Publication will take place as required by law and then the Board will approve the final budget at the March 27 Board Meeting, or if a final decision can't be reached, the Budget will be approved at a Special Board Meeting on April 3. The last step will be to mail the Budget materials to the Membership on or about April 12. Following are the specific dates, times and places.

• Friday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m., Community Center Oak Room, presentation to Finance Committee, public forum

• Tuesday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m., Community Center Oak Room, presentation to Finance Committee, public forum

• Friday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m., Community Center Oak Room, presentation to Finance Committee, public forum

• Monday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m., Community Center Oak Room (if needed), presentation to Finance Committee, public forum

• Tuesday, March 6, 1:30 p.m., Clubhouse Cedar Room, Special Board Meeting to approve Budget for publication

• Tuesday, March 27, 1:30 p.m., Clubhouse Cedar Room, Board Meeting for final Budget approval

• Tuesday, April 3, 1:30 p.m. Clubhouse Cedar Room, Special Board Meeting for final Budget approval (if needed)