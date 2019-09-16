Glendinning Wins Sewing Club Quilt

We are happy to announce Dana Glendinning as the winner of the Lake Wildwood Sewing Club raffle quilt. Dana has lived in Lake Wildwood for 4 years and came from Santa Cruz. She is not a quilter but came from a family of quilters. Both she and her sister, Dawn Morris, who moved to Lake Wildwood in May, are very interested in learning how to quilt. Tickets for the raffle quilt were sold at Tools, Trash and Treasures, the Home Tour and the Annual Meeting in July. The winning ticket was drawn at the Annual Meeting.

The Quilting group that is part of the Sewing Club donates all quilts made to organizations in need. These include Women of Worth, Linus Foundation, Returning Vets and WE CARE to name a few. The money collected from the sale of raffle tickets will be used to buy supplies for the Sewing Club. We are a non-profit club that relies on donation of fabric but we still need items like thread, needles, blades and batting to complete the quilts. We meet the second Friday, and the fourth Monday of every month from 1 pm to 4 pm in the Community Center Manzanita Room. We will be having a beginning quilt class starting in January for anyone interested in joining us. Would love to see you there!

Left to right: Jane Lee, Millie Folda, Kathy McLendon, Dawn Morris, Sally Monestier, Dana Glendinning, Jay Pohl, Barbara Ceresa, Sally Ward