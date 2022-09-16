Getting to Know You (Again)

Cathy Fagan



With the end of Covid 19 and other variants under control, more and more people are starting to emerge from their isolation and to begin to socialize again here in Lake Wildwood. Evidence of that are the good, old-fashioned block parties. I tried to gather information on those that have been done so far or planned for the near future, and here is what our neighbors and friends have done so far:

The Creekers, or those homes on the inlet of Deer Creek, have been doing an annual get together at varying participating homes. This group has been gathering for since 2003 with Barbara Cross and Maureen Baker taking the lead. Their gatherings take on themes and include games and activities. Host homes rotate each year, and everyone brings potluck dishes. As Barbara says, “It is a great way to stay in touch with neighbors and to meet the many new families who have recently moved in.”

The annual Forest Park Circle Group met in late June, which was the 14th time for them. Organizer Susan Piper said that 33 people were able to attend, bringing along a variety of appetizers, salads, main dishes and desserts. Tables are set up right on the street (this circle does not get through traffic), and after drinks and hors d’ oeuvres, all sit down and enjoy a dinner. Attendees are already looking forward to the 15th gathering next year.

Chickadee/Phoebe Court held its 22nd annual event on August 28, on the driveway of Lance Eck, this year’s host. There were over 40 people who provided salads, side dishes, and desserts while the steak and chicken were prepared by Holiday Market. The Biaginnis, Jensens, Moyers, Kahils, and Reeses organize this fun event every year.

The Hemlock Drive families came together this year as a result of the formation of the Firewise Committee on that street. Darrell and Ruth Goodin suggested that we gather to meet neighbors both long-term and new to establish good community relations. The event was held at Hideaway Park on August 28, and attendance exceeded 45 people. Other organizers were Debra Miller, Larry Dews, along with Chris and Cathy Fagan. As with the other gatherings, everyone brought their favorite dishes while hamburgers and brats were prepared on the grill. Use of the park was ideal since Hemlock Drive is a well-used street. Looking forward to 2023!

Finally, Mayor and Firewise/Block Captain Victor Simon has a Marble Court block party planned for early October. This is the third attempt, since the first two were cancelled because of Covid and extreme heat. He plans for 20 neighbors to come together to share food, fun and neighborly chatter. Good luck to you!!

The purpose for all of these reports is to encourage those of you who do not have an annual event to consider planning one in your neighborhood. It promotes friendship, camaraderie, and most importantly, knowing who your neighbors are. There is nothing more satisfying than to walk down the streets and greet people by name and inquire about members of the family.

From a Firewise point of view, you can determine who needs assistance in an evacuation and just keep an eye on the elderly, or those who might need extra assistance.

This is all about community building and creating ties that become long-term friendships. People knowing and caring about one another, being true neighbors, and not just living next door to each other.