Get going on your new year’s resolution at Retro Athletic Club

Who is ready for 2022? Let’s hope it’s not another 2020-too! Are you ready to set your fitness goals for the year? Retro Athletic Club would love to be a part of your fitness journey! Come check out their facility and let them help you get started. Your first visit is FREE!! Complete your sign up and they will give you TWO WEEKS FREE! So, no sign up fees for the month of January and two weeks free!

Due to Covid restrictions, Retro Athletic Club does not offer classes at this time, but they do have free weights, cardio equipment, pneumatic equipment that is frequently prescribed by local physical therapists, cable machines, and a classroom with lots of yoga equipment. Everything you need to conquer your fitness goals for 2022 is right there in Retro Fitness.

The owners and staff at Retro Athletic Club would also like to send a special shout out to all of their current members. The next time a current member checks in to work out, they can talk to any one of the awesome Retro Team Members and they will add a FREE WEEK onto your current membership!

Both offers expire on January 15, 2022, so don’t delay!

Retro Athletic Club is conveniently located right outside Lake Wildwood at 11426 Pleasant Valley Rd. in Wildwood Business Center II and is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Sundays for current members only from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information, call (530) 432-9200 or email retroathleticclub@gmail.com .