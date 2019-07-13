Get ‘em While You Can!

We have a few tickets left and are so excited and grateful for the enthusiastic support in our community for our 26th Annual Roots and Wings Educational Foundation Fund Raiser. This year’s homes on the cruise are: The Maynard’s, Hamilton’s, Noland’s, Gompertz’s, Ellert’s, Babbages’s, ending with the dessert home at the Greene’s.

Each lakefront home will feature local wineries for wine tastings and caterers serving scrumptious appetizers, along with many of our most popular musicians from our last few years. Our 15 pontoon boats will taxi our guests to each home from 3:30 to 7:30 pm. on Saturday, August 3rd. Raffle Tickets for gift baskets will be drawn at our last home, the Greene’s during dessert and music featured there.

For more information and tickets please visit our Roots and Wings website.