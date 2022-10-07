General Manager’s Report

Bryan Cox



I would like to just say how nice it has been to be operating our Association for the last few months in a somewhat more normal capacity. Many may know that I started my tenure here at Lake Wildwood as GM and Chief Operating Officer in the winter of 2019. Immediately after my start we went through PSPS, then straight into a Covid-19 shut down that was supposed to last only 15 days. Well, two and a half years later we are now just getting back to full speed. There is so much for me to look at now with our beautiful community. Seeing all the activity, families, and people all about enjoying is truly a blessing. From an Operations perspective, we can see things with a new set of eyes and work out some of the kinks left over from the long shutdown.

One of the areas we are focusing on is an emphasis on member service. In all areas from the Pool, Food and Beverage, Administration, Security and Public Works, we are looking at ways to create an environment focused on servicing our membership. One big change we have made is the repositioning of our Administration Office and changing the name to “Member Services”. This new title focuses more on what our mission and goals are. Changing the name and our philosophy and mission will help our community know just where to go with any questions or concerns regarding all aspects of the community. Our amazing staff is ready to provide you with the assistance and support for all your community needs. Food and Beverage is going through a repositioning and will be looking at all levels of service, procedures, and Member needs. Our security and patrol staff are becoming more stabilized, and our Security Supervisor is working hard to bring a more friendly and consistent presence throughout the community.

Something that we are starting is a monthly staff recognition day. This is a day set aside to acknowledge all the birthdays of the staff for that month, acknowledge staff tenure of our 5, 10, 15 years or more employees, and include any other recognitions that should be celebrated and shared amongst our dedicated team.

A special note: We have instructed our patrol to remove any political campaign signs that have been posted on Association property. We will be removing these signs without notification. As a general policy, we will allow signs if they are a minimum of 10 feet from the fog line or edge of road pavement if no fog line is present. All signs removed will be available for pick-up just outside of Member Services (Administration).

Spring is here, the flowers, Parks, Lake, and trails are looking beautiful here at Lake Wildwood. Get outside, walk, hike, bike, boat or what ever it is you do or want to do. It’s time to get back to normal and improve where we left off. Stay healthy, be kind, and wave to your neighbors. We live in a very special place. Let’s all enjoy it.