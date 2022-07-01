General Manager’s Report

Bryan Cox



Lake Wildwood is the greatest community to live in Northern California. Why do I say that? Well, it’s easy. Everywhere you look there is something happening… concerts in the park; movies at the pool; great food and beverage events and music; happy children in our pool and on swim teams. Every week from my house I can hear the laughter and screams of people having fun on the water. Did I mention fishing? Kayaking and water sports? It’s all happening and with great enthusiasm. We have had weddings, celebrations, memorials, birthdays, anniversaries, and just about anything you can celebrate in our many parks. From a practical perspective you can see how well the community is being cared for. Our parks, Public Works crews, Golf Course, and open spaces have never looked so good. It’s funny how you can look now and see just how much work our fire fuel reduction efforts have transformed our landscapes. Each Lot Owner is participating at an obvious all-time high. We are addressing open area fire fuels, fence lines, trees, gullies, and ravines. Your efforts are making a difference. Every Lot Owner should be proud of your community. We still have work to do on some Lots, but the message is getting through.

The new paving on many of the roads and the Campground area is looking great. Our reserves are strong and are allowing us to maintain and address the infrastructure as intended. Your assets are being cared for, maintained, and upgraded as appropriately needed. We all know that the sanitation system is a concern, and we know now after our very successful Town Hall meeting, we are being taken care of and you were heard.

It’s summer… Enjoy; Play; Family; Friends. Take advantage of this truly amazing place. It was built for you. Have a great week friends.