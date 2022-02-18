General Manager’s Report

Bryan Cox



Well, it’s an early spring, or at least it feels like it. All around the community we are seeing budding, blooming, and the early signs of a very colorful and pleasant season approaching. It certainly feels good to get outside and do a little yard work, some early planting, and those awaiting projects we all have graciously waiting for our attention.

This is also the time of year that we are in deep thought meetings, work groups, and offices doing our best to put together a budget that both addresses our important needs and focuses in on working as streamlined in our operations as possible. We are all feeling the effects of inflation and, in some cases, a slow supply line of goods. Food and Beverage has been the hardest hit with slow delivery of goods, a weakened labor market, Covid restrictions, and a tremendous amount of staff absenteeism. Public Works and Golf Maintenance is also feeling the pressure of a challenged labor force. Many if not most days our crews are working short-handed and understaffed. Our office and Administrative staff is also affected by mandatory stay at home guidelines. All we ask is for everyone to continue to understand and be patient. As we like to say, “This too shall pass.”

We are being optimistic in our budget approach and revenue forecasts for next year. If and when we start to stay open, have less mandated restrictions, and see a more consistent ability to live our daily lives, we can expect to see our community get outside, use amenities, and enjoy the Clubhouse more than we have in the past two years. Golf remains strong, and when we are open, The Oaks Clubhouse is full and busy with happy people. Our parks are active and there is no room on the Tennis and Pickleball Courts.

I would like to remind everyone that this is a good time, with the moist soil, to get out and remove some of the dangerous and unwanted fire fuel around your home. Plants such as oleanders, junipers, and bamboo can be removed by the roots with this moist soil. Doing this in the summer might be a bit of a challenge. Look at our weekly eBits for the green waste drop off days off Minnow Way and plan accordingly. Think ahead with all this warm spring weather and plan for weed abatement. I know that on my lot the grass has already started to grow.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend and don’t forget to wave at your neighbors as they walk and drive by. Keep Lake Wildwood friendly and enjoy.