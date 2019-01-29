General Manager: Want to be part of the Lake Wildwood leadership?

If you're interested in being a part of the solution by serving on the Board, a Committee or in some other capacity, or if you just want to understand what is involved in being part of the Community's leadership, you should seriously consider attending the Informed Leadership Program. There will be four sessions running from Feb. 2 to Feb. 23. The dates, topics and locations are:

• February 2—Board's Goals and Objectives plus the Planning Committee's Work on Sustainability: 10:00 a.m. to noon, in the Community Center Manzanita Room.

• February16—Fiscal Operations of Lake Wildwood: 10:00 a.m. to noon, Community Center Manzanita Room.

• March 2—Volunteer Leadership — What Kind of Leaders are Needed: 10:00 a.m. to noon, Community Center Manzanita Room.

• March 23—Panel Discussion Regarding the Current Issues Facing Lake Wildwood: 10:00 a.m. to noon, Community Center Manzanita Room.

Fire Preventions/Preparation

Below is information regarding the series of articles on YubaNet.com — YubaNet.com's "Get Ready for High Fire Season" series.

Week 6: Driveways — Access and Egress start here. Your driveway will be your departure point in case of an evacuation.

Let's make sure you get out of the starting blocks safely. Check out https://yubanet.com/regional/preparing-for-wildfire-season-in-nevada-county-week-6-driveways-access-and-egress-start-here/.

If a fire broke out at the bottom of your driveway, could you drive out safely or would a flaming wall of vegetation quickly prevent you from leaving and spread towards your home?

Learn more about vegetation management from a Defensible Space Visit: Contact EMO (530) 432-0633 or emo@lwwa.org. — Bob Mariani, General Manager, LWA