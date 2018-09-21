General Manager—Lake Lowering and other Projects

By Bob Mariani,

General Manager

Wildwood's Board of Directors voted to lower the lake water level so that silt may be removed from the Lake. Although a decision has not been made yet, critical repairs are needed to the dam spillway and if the Board approves these repairs, both projects will be completed while the water level is lowered.

As in years past, the water level lowering will begin on Oct. 15 and will require all boats to be removed from the Marina. We realize this process is an inconvenience to those boat owners. In an effort to help accommodate these individuals who have no other place to store their boats, Management will develop a rules waiver to allow boats to be temporarily stored on residential lots until they may be returned to the Marina when the Lake water level allows docking boats in the Marina. This waiver will be approved at the Sept. 25 Board Meeting and will be communicated to the Membership.

Last but certainly not least, it is also very important to advise you that the Board and Management realize this relatively late notice of the desilting project and lake water lowering is not acceptable. Therefore, a new process will be implemented to assure notification to the Members several months in advance of projects requiring lowering the lake water level.