Gateway RE Welcomes Sue Mayfield to the Team

Sue comes to the Nevada County real estate industry after years of living and working in Minneapolis, MN in the corporate business world. Her professional career experience as a Senior Accountant with nationally recognized public companies should serve her clients well in navigating the California real estate market.

Upon moving back to California, Sue saw more opportunity in real estate alongside the prospect of helping families find their dream homes. Sue is now thrilled to be an agent at Gateway Real Estate, where she is backed by over 100 years of real estate experience.

“I was drawn to Gateway because of the wealth of experience held by their agents, and their eagerness to support and mentor up and coming agents,” she says.

Sue has always made serving her community a priority. In St. Paul, MN she served on the Board of Ally People Solutions, whose mission is to help community members with intellectual disabilities secure job placement. In Nevada County, her community involvement continued when she was appointed to the Board of United Way of Nevada County (UWNC).

Sue lives in Penn Valley with her husband and two children. Their family chose to move to Penn Valley because her husband, Beau Mayfield grew up in the area and runs the Law Office of Beau Mayfield in the Wildwood Center.

Sue graduated from California State University, Sacramento with a B.S. in Psychology and more recently obtained an MBA from Metropolitan State University in Minnesota.

“While I liked counting beans in the city, I find greater joy working with people find the perfect home in these diverse enclaves of small towns,” she says.

Gateway Broker Terri Barbaria agrees “Add to that her warm, helpful, can-do attitude which makes her a valuable asset to everyone she works with. We look forward to many years of working together with Sue to give the best representation and customer service available in the industry.”

Contact Sue at 916-718-6276, email her at suemayfieldhomes@gmail.com, or stop by Gateway Real Estate office located across the street from Lake Wildwood’s main gate in the Holiday center.