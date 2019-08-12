Gate Security One Benefits of New System

The Public Safety Committee (PSC) met on Thursday, August 8. LWA Board members Randy Smith and Chris Heisler and LW General Manager Bob Mariani attended.

Newly installed Board member Smith was congratulated on being elected. He will replace Bambi Flanigan as the new Board liaison to the PSC.

Smith reported on recent LWA activity. The new hardware/software system for the Security Department and gate access has been purchased and will be installed and operational in September. Both the PSC and the Security Department are excited about the improvements it will provide to our security system. Among the improvements are:

­— Internet access. Residents will have the option to call in guests on their computers, through the website, saving gate staff valuable telephone time.

­— The hardware will photograph vehicles, their drivers, and license plates as they enter the gates. The system will save this information.

­— Gate officers will be able to swipe guest’s driver’s licenses to identify them.

­— The system will store data for the Security Department, allowing officers to recall names, vehicle licenses, and field contacts.

­— It will interface with the software used in the association office to access resident’s information such as addresses, vehicles and boats.

­— Field officers will soon carry tablets enabling them to access stored data.

PSC Chairperson Gene Vander Plaats said the PSC booth at the annual picnic

provided Fire Guides, evacuation maps, information, and other educational materials to many residents.

Security Director Pete Newell said two new officers have been hired and are in training. He reported on July enforcement. Three subjects were reported climbing over the gate at Fair Oaks and Lake Wildwood Drive and were later apprehended on Lake Forest Drive apparently attempting some sort of scam activity.

There was vandalism on Hummingbird Drive to mailboxes and yard lights. Another case of vandalism occurred to several beach umbrellas at a lakefront home, and to LWA property at Vista Park. Patrol officers are continuing to check parks and problem areas during nighttime hours.

A traffic collision occurred when a car on Lake Wildwood Drive struck a cyclist causing injuries and sending the rider to the hospital. CHP is investigating the accident. Another traffic collision occurred when a vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home on Sun Forest Drive. The car caught fire, requiring Penn Valley Fire to respond. The driver was suspected of DUI and CHP is handling that investigation.

Vehicles (spinning donuts) spitting gravel caused damage to cars at Meadow park. Officers responded but the suspect(s) had fled. Security is asking for anyone who may have information about the responsible persons or vehicles to report it.

A residence near the Community Center had power tools stolen from an open garage while away at dinner.

Trespass violations included fishermen going onto private yards to fish and local juveniles using the back yard of an unoccupied home to hang out and do drugs.

Officers responded to several reports of motorcycles on LWA roads. None were apprehended. Security is requesting your help in identifying these individuals.

Officers responded to several loose dog complaints mostly resulting in warnings. And there was one call for assistance with a rattlesnake and another for bats!

Bruce Puphal reported the Fire Risk Reduction working group will hold its first meeting on September 9. Barbara Tiegs will be the chair person. Its focus is to be on education, training, and obtaining grant money, as well as on defensible space. Grant monies are being pursued for obtaining large equipment to accomplish long term fuel reduction. The working group will also focus on maintaining our Fire Wise Community certification which must be renewed every 5 years. The certification is important for home owners insurance.

Fire Safe Council Liaison Virginia Gompertz reported on the Council’s July meeting. The Council’s focus on defensible space is changing. It will now focus on evacuation awareness.

A two-day fundraising event, the Red Zone Affair, to benefit the Nevada County Fire Safe Council will be held September 28. It will raise money for local fire education and will feature SF 49er celebrity John Paye and other 49er players. It will be held at Paye’s father’s home on Banner Mountain. Attending will be a great way to show support for our Fire Safe Council. For more information go to: http://www.areyoufiresafe.com.

The Public Safety Committee meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 3:00 PM in the Dogwood Room at the Community Center. The next meeting will be Sept. 12. All Lake Wildwood residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

Stonegate Statistics for the Month of July 2019:

45 Notices of violation (NOV*) for speed

6 Notices of violation (NOV*) for stop sign

11 Various rule violation investigations (0 resulting in NOV)

8 Complaints of barking dog(s) (4 resulting in NOV)

16 Reports of a loose dog(s) (3 resulting in NOV)

7 Patrol responses to suspicious circumstances

110 Parking violations (0 resulting in NOV) (0 resulting in towed vehicle)

20 Responses to medical aid incidents

9 Public assistance requests (includes the bats and snakes)

4 Outside agency assist (CHP & NCSO Stand bys for domestic violence and/or family disturbances)

*NOV means the offense resulted in a citation and fine.