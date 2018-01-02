Garden Club’s Meets January 9
January 2, 2018
Join the LWA Garden Club on Tuesday, January 9th at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Room at the Community Center for our first meeting in 2018. We will be planning our projects and programs for the year and look forward to input from our members. Yearly dues of $12 are due. Refreshments are available and guests are welcome. Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte 432-3843.
Trending In: TWI
Trending Sitewide
- Best of the Blotter, 2017, Part One
- Nevada City’s Hola! Tortilla set to open storefront this spring
- Bomb scare prompts partial lockdown at Lake Wildwood
- Robert Steuber, 82-year-old facing murder charge, dies in custody of apparent natural causes
- Here’s Why You’ll Still Need a California Medical Marijuana Card in 2018