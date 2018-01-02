 Garden Club’s Meets January 9 | TheUnion.com

Join the LWA Garden Club on Tuesday, January 9th at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Room at the Community Center for our first meeting in 2018. We will be planning our projects and programs for the year and look forward to input from our members. Yearly dues of $12 are due. Refreshments are available and guests are welcome. Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte 432-3843.