Garden Club Hosts Winery Partners

Lake Wildwood Garden Club will be presenting Len Stevens and Mike Colomb, Pilot Peak Winery partners! Come join us on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 1:00 p.m. in the Lake Room at the Community Center for an interesting and exciting look into the wine-making world. Len and Mike will share the history of the business and their friendship.

Pilot Peak has many wine offerings from estate-grown Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and several red varieties, including Tempranillo to Syrah's. You'll find out about various "gardening" aspects of the winery, along with tips for the home gardener.

Hear about upcoming events, programs and the wine club along with exciting future plans for Pilot Peak. Join us for a wine tasting of Len and Mike's favorite wines accompanied by valentine treats!

Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte at 432-3843 or sskyte@comcast.net. —Sherin Kyte