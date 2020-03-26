Garden Club Hosts Seventh Annual Fund-raiser

The Garden Club will be hosting its Seventh Annual Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16, from 9:00 to 5:00, at the Nevada County Farm Supply and Nursery, 17115 Penn Valley Road, Penn Valley. Mark your calendar and come to shop for all your spring plants and, at the same time, help the Garden Club continue beautifying Lake Wildwood!

Please continue

helping us beautify

Lake Wildwood

The Garden Club’s good friend and ardent supporter, Ron Ettlin, owner of the Nevada County Farm Supply and Nursery, is a Lake Wildwood resident and personally appreciates all the ways the Garden Club improves the landscaping in our community. This is the seventh year Ron has graciously agreed to host our fund-raiser and donate to the Garden Club 20% of the proceeds from the sales on these two days. Thank you, Ron!

You may have noticed that the Garden Club has been busy spending the funds from last year’s various fund-raisers on Lake Wildwood garden projects. In addition to planting and maintaining the barrels at the two entry gates, the Garden Club continues to be responsible for the year-round maintenance of the “Demonstration Garden” at the Community Center, the “Happy Spot” by the marina pickleball/tennis courts and “Daffodil Hill” in the circular area of the parking lot by the anchor.

For the last two years, the Garden Club has been developing its most recent landscaping project on the vacant corner lot of Lake Wildwood Drive and Cottontail Way (behind the Clubhouse sign). This new area has been named “Cottontail Meadows.”

The Club is creating a lovely foothill meadow for the future enjoyment of the entire community. Many new plants and shrubs have already been planted and a variety of colorful trees were recently added. To improve the stability of all of the existing trees in that area and enhance their beauty, the Garden Club paid to have the trees professionally trimmed.

The Garden Club was also active during these winter months planting 3,000 new daffodil bulbs! We hope you will enjoy all those perky, yellow flowers and be reminded that spring is almost here.

Please support your Lake Wildwood Garden Club by attending its fund-raiser on April 15 and 16. Remember, it’s a win-win for everyone — you will enjoy purchasing your plants locally, and the Garden Club will earn money to continue beautifying Lake Wildwood.

If you have any questions, please call Paula Farrell, 432-4980.