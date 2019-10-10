Garden Club Expands its Holiday Craft Faire

For the past three years the Garden Club has enjoyed hosting a booth at the Lake Wildwood Holiday Craft Faire. The Garden Club is very pleased to announce that this year it has expanded its space! It will now occupy the entire Redbud Room, located on the lower level of the Community Center.

The Garden Club plans to transform that small corner room into an amazing Redbud Garden Shoppe, filled with lots and lots of garden-related crafts, creative home décor items, hand-painted birdhouses and glasses, and a large variety of containers and hanging baskets, carefully arranged with lush herbs and vegetables, low-maintenance succulents and flowering plants.

The Garden Club members have been busy creating their crafts for several months and are anxious to share them with you. You will be thrilled to find so many items to brighten your home and patio or to give as gifts during the upcoming holidays. We will have treasures for everyone!

The Garden Club will also showcase its very own cookbook, titled A Garden of Recipes, which was published and printed this month (October 2019). The cookbook’s 190 pages are beautifully illustrated and feature a compilation of our members’ favorite recipes. It was lovingly accomplished after hundreds of hours of work by eight dedicated Garden Club members. We will proudly offer A Garden of Recipes for purchase. You might be surprised that our gardeners can cook too!

Please plan to attend the Lake Wildwood Holiday Craft Faire on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10:00 a.m–3:00 p.m., and visit the Garden Club’s own Redbud Garden Shoppe on the lower level of the Community Center. You’ll want to see us first for the best selection!

Remember, all proceeds earned by the Garden Club are used for beautifying Lake Wildwood.