The Mens’ Niners kept scrambling during October with the Fun Scramble played on Oct. 15. Again, as it showed in the earlier Oct. 1 Scramble, the first place to sixth place were only separated by three numbers. The winners at 37 had four teams tying, at 38 just one team and at 39 a two-way tie.

While the rules of play were a little different this time, the Men Niners handled the stricter rules with ease and made excellent scores. There were 40 participants in the tournament. Here are the results:

Closest to the Hole on Hole #11 was Mike Baca, who placed a shot 7 feet 9 inches from the pin.

The team missed the birdie putt.

Congratulations to all the players. Your winnings can be collected by making purchases at the Pro Shop.

In this competition, usually the hot player carries the extra burden for each team. In my group it was Mike Baca, who was on from the very beginning. In fact on his very first hole (#11 par three), while entering the Closest to the Pin competition, Mike hit his tee shot 7 feet 6 inches from the hole. With that first shot, all competition ceased. No other name appeared on the log for that hole, and Mike was the undisputed winner. Yes indeed, it’s good to have Mike Baca on your team.

Say hello to Rory Lovell, a new Niner, who only joined our group four weeks ago and has already made his mark. Notice his name appears as a first place winner. Ugh … looks like stiff competition for the rest of us. Congratulation and welcome.

We only have the Turkey Shoot Tourney left for the year. That will take place Nov. 19 and Thanksgiving rules apply. These rules can be quite forgiving. Each player gets three mulligans; however, if you use one, you have to use them all. Then you are allowed a free throw (no, not basketball) a toss by hand to get you out of trouble.

Now you see why we call it a Thanksgiving tournament. Any help in the rules of play is appreciated.

Don’t forget to make plans for our annual general assembly breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Cedar Room, serving at 9:00 a.m. See you there.

By the way, our Club now has 117 members — a high water mark for us.