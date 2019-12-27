Frustrated Trying to Reach LWA Admin?

We understand how frustrating it can be to reach an automated system when you want to speak to a person, and appreciate your patience and understanding as you navigate the system.

As many of you know, LWA launched an automated phone system in July which has been a great success! This has increased our efficiency immensely, and allows our members to reach their party quickly by choosing the prompt for the department they want to reach. It’s also easy to reach a specific staff person by dialing their extension as soon as the system answers.

The system operates 24/7, even when the office is open during regular hours (M-F, 9 a.m. –12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.).

We’ve received some feedback from Members who misunderstood the office to be closed when the system is on (this is not the case).

It is important to listen to the greeting carefully, and choose the prompts, or enter the extension as soon as the system picks up. Extensions for Administration are listed in e-Bits each week, and are also listed online at http://www.lwwa.org under the Department contact information.

Helpful tips:

•If you know it, directly enter the four-digit extension for the Staff Member you wish to speak to. •Listen to the prompts to be directed to the Department you want to reach.

•Enter the Department extension and listen for the category related to your call.