From Columbia to Lake Wildwood with Lots Inbetween

PabloVelasco

Resident of Lake Wildwood since 2015

Married to Elizabeth Jane Velasco, from Pasadena, California

Two Daughters:

Ana Velasco Lambert of Ball Ground, Georgia north of Atlanta

Katherine Velasco Smith of Carmichael, California

Five Grandkids

Pet: Frankie (Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix), also known as Frankenstein

Activities: Golf, Photography, Hiking and Fishing

Originally born in Colombia, Pablo moved as a child to Venezuela where he lived until age 18. Through a sponsorship of a family in Falls Church, Virginia, Pablo came to the US as an exchange student and later moved to Stockton, California in 1969, where he attended the University of the Pacific (UOP) and obtained a degree in Business Administration and Inter-American Relations. At UOP he met the future Mrs. Velasco and married in South Pasadena 1973, a marriage that has lasted 46 years.

Pablo was accepted at UCLA Master’s Program to continue his education, but instead chose to enroll at Control Data Institute in Los Angeles to get a certificate in computer programming, which at the time was a nascent profession, highly sought after by many industries. In 1974, Pablo joined Electronic Data Systems (EDS), a company founded by Ross Perot, who later became a presidential candidate. Pablo enjoyed a successful technical and professional career at EDS with domestic and international assignments. After 30 years at EDS, Pablo retired in 2005, but soon after joined an international consulting group, Technology Partners International (TPI) from Houston, Texas as a Principal Consultant dedicated to the Latin American market.

At TPI (later renamed Information Services Group), Pablo worked for 11 years providing Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing consultancy to multinational corporations in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Pablo retired from ISG in 2015 and decided to settle in California.

Jane had traveled the Gold Country area as a child, but “we didn’t know where to move in northern California, but our love for the mountains told us we wanted to move somewhere in the Sierra foothills near a lake. After some research and friends’ advice, we found LWW, a true paradise.”

Pablo and Jane are actively involved in Pickle Ball, Hand & Foot, Bocce, and Golf. They are also volunteers with the Citizens Who Care (CWC) picking litter along highway 20. Pablo is also a volunteer with the Defensible Space Advisory (DSA) group from Nevada County, mainly dedicated to LWW. Pablo is also the secretary for the Men Niners golf club.