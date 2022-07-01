Freedom and Fireworks

The Social Committee proudly presents two days of festivities as we celebrate America’s Independence Day.

Freedom Festival

Grass Valley Grocery Outlet and Penn Valley True Value present the 2022 Freedom Festival, sponsored by Lake Wildwood’s Social Committee. The Freedom Festival is a free event for all Lake Wildwood residents and friends held from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, at Commodore Park. There will be a live band, activities for adults and kids, and a raffle for attendees to participate if they wish.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from The Oaks at Lake Wildwood, Bullmastiff Brewery, and Honey & Cream. Outside food and beverages are welcome. Not only is it a fun outing for friends and family to gather, but Grass Valley Grocery Outlet and Penn Valley True Value partner with Nevada County Food Bank and Interfaith Food Ministry to bring awareness to hunger in our community. All raffle proceeds and donations are given directly to those food banks.

Last year was the first year of this event and the Social Committee is so excited to make it bigger and better for the residents of Lake Wildwood this July! So don’t miss out for an evening of beats, eats and drinks!

4th of July Celebration

Festivities continue as Lake Wildwood’s own 4th of July Extravaganza commences on Monday, July 4. Many, many people enjoy this celebration, but it takes lots of people to make it happen. There are still volunteer opportunities that need to be filled. If you have some time to help, please call Kathy at (530) 432-4723. Bring your families and plan on having fun at our old-fashioned community event. We will all gather around the flagpole for the Flag Ceremony to honor our Veteran of the Year and to listen to the Lake Wildwood Quartet sing the National Anthem.

There will be plenty of activities for the kids from decorating their own wagons, trikes, bicycles to having a parade. There will be a dog parade, sack races, and a bean bag toss. And don’t forget to sign up for the watermelon contest. There will be prizes galore!

Food, food, and more food….hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, sodas, and more snacks and candy than you will ever see! Wander over to the Lake Wildwood Association’s booth to purchase your ice cold beer or a glass of wine. The activities continue all day until 3 p.m. To end this fun day, you will want to find a spot to watch the fireworks at dark!

JULY 4, 2022 EVENT SCHEDULE

8:30 Children’s Bike Parade Sign-in (No motors allowed)

Community Center Upper Parking Lot

9:00 Bike Parade in Community Center Upper Parking Lot

9-10:30 TBD – Youth Watersports Demonstration

10:00 Yankee Doodle Dandy Dog Parade

Lower Marina Parking Lot

10:00 Food Service Begins

10:30 Sack Races / Bingo Begins

11-2:00 Patriotic Tattoos

11:00 Bean Bag / Bulzi Bucket

11:30 Cookie Walk

12:15 Water Balloon Toss

12:30 Games Start At Pool

1:00 Veteran Honored & Flag Ceremony

Bingo & Ticket Sales Pause

1:30 Bingo & Ticket Sales Resume

1:45 Watermelon Eating Contest

Sign Up In Advance At Information Booth To Participate

2:15 Limbo Contest

2:30 Bingo Ends

2:30 Ticket Sales Close

2:45 Beer & Wine Sales Close

3:00 Close

FIREWORKS AT DARK