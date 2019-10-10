Free e-Waste and Paint Recycle Event

The Lake Wildwood Association Community Relations Committee — in coordination with Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps, California Electronic Asset Recovery and PaintCare — will sponsor a free e-waste and paint recycling event for Lake Wildwood residents only on Oct. 19, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the lower parking lot of the Lake Wildwood Oaks Clubhouse.

The lists of accepted and not accepted items are below:

• Paint items — PaintCare recycle is funded through fees on each container of paint sold in California.

• Accepted paint items — House paint and primers, stains, sealers and clear coatings (e.g., shellac and varnish).

Not accepted paint items:

• Aerosols (spray cans), solvents and products intended for industrial or non-architectural use. Containers must be no larger than five gallons, in its original container with the original manufacturer’s printed label and with a secured lid to be accepted at drop-off. No open or leaking cans will be accepted.

Prepare your unwanted paint, stains and other acceptable products by tightening lids securely and making sure the cans have their original labels and are in their original containers. Please do not mix paints together. Please do not bring empty paint cans. Place your products in a sturdy cardboard box in your vehicle and take them to the event.

Accepted e-waste item:

• Electronic waste with a screen — CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) monitors, televisions, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) monitors and televisions, LED (Light Emitting Diode) monitors and televisions, plasma televisions, projection televisions, laptop PCs/tablet PCs and DVD players with 4’ screen or larger.

• Computers, servers and components — Desktop PCs, servers, network equipment, main frame computers, telecom equipment, circuit boards, hard drives, PDA/cellular phones and power supply units.

• Office products (remove paper, toner and ink cartridges) — Printers, copiers, fax machines, multi-function devices and scanners.

Consumer electronics:

• VCRs, CD players, calculators, telephones, cell phones and PDAs (batteries can stay in), digital cameras, stereo equipment, electronic cables, video game consoles, small kitchen appliances (such as mixers, toasters and microwaves, with plate removed, car stereos and computer peripherals.

Batteries must be removed from all electronics except cell phones.

Not accepted e-waste:

• All non-electronic waste (items that do not have both a circuit board and a power cord).

• Techno-trash, including CDs/DVDs, VHS, Beta, cassettes, DAT tapes, memory sticks and floppy discs.

• All batteries — All batteries must be removed from consumer electronic devices. (CEAR will manage and recycle the batteries with a fee. SRCC will deduct battery recycling fee from funds earned.)

• All lamps and fluorescent light bulbs, incandescent light bulbs and Christmas tree lights. (CEAR will manage and recycle the batteries with a fee. SRCC will deduct battery recycling fee from funds earned.)

• Hazardous household waste, including paint, pesticides, used oil, cleaning supplies, propane tanks, fire extinguishers or tires.

• Contaminated electronic waste, such as medical equipment that has not been de-contaminated.

• Large household appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, ovens, water heaters and air conditioners.

• Household items, such as furniture, cordless power tools, toys, smoke detectors and vacuum cleaners.

• All mercury-containing devices, including electric irons, thermostats and switches.

• All wood, including wood-encased stereo speakers.

• Pressurized containers, including fire extinguishers and propane canisters.

• Solar panels and radioactive devices.

Questions regarding this event? Contact Linda Rubenstein at lrue2000@gmail.com

or (541) 505-0677, or Paula Clarke at born2wread@yahoo.com or (530) 432-8371.