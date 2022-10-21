Free Defensible Space Clearing

Firewise New Logo LWW



Steve Roddy



After a long process, help has arrived! The money for the Nevada County Access and Functional Needs Program (AFN) is here and crews have started creating defensible space for applicants who were approved in Phase One. The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is accepting applications for Phase Two which is expected to start in February.

The AFN program is designed to help low-income senior residents or people with disabilities. The income criteria range from $55,100 for a single household to $85,000 for a household of five. Millions of dollars are available. If you think you may qualify, don’t miss this opportunity. The application is simple.

For more information go to http://www.areyoufiresafe.com/programs/access-functional-needs-afn

If you need help completing the application, call 2-1-1, or 1-833-DIAL211 (1-833-342-5211)

Now’s the time!