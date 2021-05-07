Former PV Superintendent Moving to Amador

The Amador County Public Schools Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Dr. Torie F. Gibson has been selected as the new superintendent of schools.

Dr. Gibson is scheduled to begin her position on July 1, 2021. Input for the new superintendent included sessions with administrators, staff, parents and district stakeholders. Multiple community open forums were held and an online survey was available for anyone to complete. Using this information, Leadership Associates, a top search firm, conducted an extensive search. The Board selected Dr. Gibson from an incredibly talented and impressive list of candidates.

Dr. Gibson earned her doctorate from the University of La Verne, her master’s degree from Chapman University and her bachelor’s and administrative credential at California State University – Sacramento. She currently serves as Superintendent of Penn Valley Union ESD. Dr. Gibson is an innovative leader with K-12 administrative experience, who has successfully merged two districts into one, including bargaining units. She is an advocate for small and rural communities with State and professional organizations, and has successfully managed emergency closures and reopening schools during wildfire seasons, PSPS events, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to Penn Valley Union, Dr. Gibson worked as a Principal in Sacramento City Unified School District where she led multiple parent and community engagement projects. “Dr. Gibson is an experienced, collaborative Superintendent who believes strongly in the importance of education and community.” Said Board President Kandi Thompson in a prepared statement. “She has a proven track record of successfully engaging teachers, staff, and students. We’re excited for what Torie will bring to our District here in Amador County.”

In a statement from Dr. Gibson, she said, “My family and I are beyond excited to join the Amador County community and school district. I am honored to be selected by the Board of Trustees to carry on the excellent foundation already established. Our work going forward is critical to the long term success of each stakeholder and our students as we manage unprecedented times. I am looking forward to meeting students, staff, parents, and community members as we prepare to relocate to Amador County in the coming months. Creating a partnership with each of you is my immediate priority as I begin to transition from one amazing community to the next.”

The district will host a meet-and-greet opportunity for students, parents, staff, and community members to meet Dr. Gibson at a future date in the coming months.