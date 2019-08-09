Football Heroes Poolside — Red Zone Affair

The Red Zone Affair is an incredibly special evening to benefit the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Everyone and everything will be dressed in formal 49er RED and Black! You will arrive at an extraordinary private mountainside residence with magnificent views from Inspiration Point; a pool with cascading waterfalls over a mine shaft provide the backdrop for this magical evening. You will enjoy hors d’ oeuvres by the pool, a delicious catered dinner, full bar, dancing under the stars, and a silent auction.

Celebrities from the 49er Alumni will be joining us and you never know who else might show up! Put on your best red formal attire and join us for an evening you won’t forget.

For sponsorships information and ickets, visit: http://www.AreYouFireSafe.com.