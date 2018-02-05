‘Food Access Saturday’ begins this week

February 10th 10:00am – noon

This Saturday, February 10th will be the next Food Access Saturday. Food Access Saturday: Uniting to Support Working Families, was specifically designed for working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries. Currently in Nevada County, food is only distributed Monday through Friday during traditional working hours.

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) began distributing food on the second Saturday of each month to help resolve the glaring gap in providing food to struggling families and individuals in Nevada County. United Way provides a majority of the funding and manpower while IFM provides the facilities, volunteers and some additional funding.

So far, through the program, over a 1200 bags of groceries have been distributed to community members who are struggling to get by. If you are in need of supplemental groceries, please come by and pick up some nutritious supplemental groceries. Any working individuals & families who need food can participate. Current IFM or Food Bank of Nevada County clients, who are working and find it difficult or sometimes impossible to come during the weekly distribution, are also welcome to participate on Saturday.

One recipient said "It's sometimes very hard to budget for everything you need to pay for, and often there is little money left for food at the end of the month. This program allows me to breathe a little easier."

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care.

The distributions take place at 440 Henderson Street, in Grass Valley, from 10am-noon (new time) on the 2nd Saturday of each month. For more information contact United Way at 274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.