Folks Who Care





We continuously praise the beauty of our Lake Wildwood community and claim it as our little bit of paradise. But, what we don’t do enough of is praise the many volunteers that give of their time and energy to keep our community clean, safe, and just plain fun. There are others who give of their time to reach out to those in need. These are just a few of them.

Bob Martin

Bob Martin created a project called Citizens Who Care and they are helping the community clean with two separate ongoing events.

The 1st Saturday of the month is CRV Collection Day up at the shed on the Minnow Way Property from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is an opportunity to get rid of all of your CRV and HDPE plastic. These are labeled aluminum, glass, and plastic bottles, and also HDPE containers. The CRV label is easily recognizable on the plastic bottles and cans. The HDPE containers are generally the large bottles, 1⁄2 gallon and 1 gallon juice, milk, and water bottles. Look on the bottom for the symbol of a small triangle with the number 2.

The second event is the first Thursday of the month and that is the monthly highway litter pick-up day. December this year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the group. Ten of the current 48 members have more than 10 years of service but time does have a way of taking a toll and we now are in need of two new volunteers. What is required? Less than two hours of your time once each month. What are the benefits? Fresh air, exercise, comradeship, and the knowledge and satisfaction that when you drive our local highways, they are not an eyesore thanks to the efforts of you and your team. Please, if you can help or have questions, call Bob Martin at (530) 432-8892

Sherin Kyte

Sherin Kyte is working on a special project. The Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) has a vegetable garden in Lake Wildwood. IFM believes in a community where no one should feel the hurt of hunger. They work to feed the hungry and reduce food insecurity in Nevada County. Last year, the Lake Wildwood Garden provided 3,856 lbs. of fresh produce that was distributed. They need some help. Gardening experience is not necessary – they will guide you along the way. They normally meet on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 8–10 a.m. Contact Sherin Kyte 432-3843 for more information.

Jerry Biagini

Jerry Biagini has a project going that asks for residents to collect the aluminum pull tabs from containers and deposit them in the designated containers at the Community Center and Clubhouse. These are delivered to the Ronald McDonald House in Sacramento, which assists families of children needing medical care.

Linda Bailey

The Parks and Recreation Committee (Linda Bailey is the Chair) has a full schedule of events coming up which include the Trick and Treat night for children on October 31 (by the way, candy is needed for that). In November the Holiday Craft Faire takes place on the 13-14, followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting on November 28. Then, in December, there will be Breakfast with Santa on the 11th.

This is just a sample of the many people who come together to assure that our community is kept clean, reaching out to others, and provides fun within the gates.

There are many more, and a good way to learn about them is to read the weekly E-Bits newsletter. Maybe you will find a group that is of interest to you, and you, too, could be among the Folks Who Care.