SNMH Alzheimer’s Outreach Program Benefit: Flashback to the ‘50s

Join us for the Grass Valley Classic Car Show on Friday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. Come to Cascades of Grass Valley for a blast from the past. Join us to see cherry classic cars, live ‘50s music by Runnin’ for Cover and enjoy retro drive-in diner fare, including hot dogs, fries and milkshakes.

Raffle tickets will also be sold. All proceeds benefit the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Alzheimer’s Outreach Program of Grass Valley, Independent Living • Assisted Living • Memory Care. Please call Kim at 530-272-8002 to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 20.