Fishing Club/High School Rotary Youth Wrap 37th Tree Pickup Effort

It was a dark and stormy night morning when four Fishing Club members showed up at Englebright to complete the final phase of the 37th Annual Lake Wildwood Christmas Tree Project.

Steve, the Waste Management driver, arrived promptly on schedule at 7:30a.m. with the first of three 30’

roller bins which had been filled and packed by the Rotary Interact Club.

Six members of the Army Corps of Engineers served coffee and donuts, then joined the anglers to prepare trees and load them onto the barge.

Because of the diminished work force (there are usually 25-30 people on the job) it was decided to deliver the two remaining Waste Management bins directly to W/M’s landfill site instead of the Englebright launch ramp.

Lake Wildwood residents were able to dispose of their dead trees, thanks to the hard work of Nevada Union High School Rotary Interact students and Penn Valley Rotarians. The only losers were the fish in Englebright who didn’t get as many underwater condos as they may have expected.