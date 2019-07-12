First ‘Little Free Library’ Arrives in Penn Valley Community

KIM: Lady in pic: Joanie Bumpus

The Rotary Club of Penn Valley has installed their first little free library at Buttermaker’s Cottage in Western Gateway Park. Books will be added to the little houses, both children’s and adult’s, so that community members can “take a book, leave a book”. “Literacy is one of Rotary International’s Areas of Focus,” explains President Lindy Beatie. “We’ve been constructing them over the last 6 months. We have 4 ready to go and have enough wood for a total of 6, thanks to Penn Valley True Value.” Rotary club members have collected plenty of books to stock the houses initially. “But it is up to the community to keep them stocked through the take a book, leave a book concept,” says Joan Bumpus, the club Rotarian who oversees Community Service for the Club. Locations of the other little free libraries will be listed on the Club’s website at http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org. “We want to share the joy of reading to every corner of our community. That’s why Rotarians are people of action,” says Beatie.

Little Free Libraries is a concept of a nonprofit organization based in Wisconsin, started by Todd Bol, in 2009. The mission is to inspire love of reading, build community and spark creativity.