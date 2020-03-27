First and Foremost, We Hope Everyone is Safe.

As you probably know by now the Golf Course and Practice Facilities are CLOSED.

When the status of the Course changes, the frost-line and website (Golf Course Conditions and Frost Delays) message will inform you. Meanwhile, the tee sheets will still show active tee times, disregard, since the Course is CLOSED.

We are keeping the tee time system open, so we are ready when the Golf Course gets to re-open.

Both Couples Golf with Dinner and Twilight Golf have been postponed until further notice.

The Pro Shop staff has cancelled all lessons, clinics,and club fittings until further notice.

Please be safe and practice safe distancing.

Hopefully if we ALL do this, we will be back open very soon.