Jeff Heyser polled the Lake Wildwood Neighborhood Group Captains and compiled a creative list of “Fire Wise” gifts. There will be a lot of bargains in January, and you can give these gifts to friends and family all year round. Jeff is the leader of the Neighborhood Groups and a member of the Fire Risk Reduction Working Group. In 2019, he trained about 60 Neighborhood Group Captains who in turn trained 5 homes – 30 homes, depending on the size of their neighborhoods. The goal is to make the local Lake Wildwood neighborhoods more fire wise. We thank Jeff and the Neighborhood Group Captains for their hard work and dedication in helping Lake Wildwood be more fire resilient.

Fire Wise Gift Items – The gifts that keep on giving all year long:

Power Shutdown

• Emergency lights that plug in to an outlet and turn on when the power goes out. Most can be used as a flashlight and some have an alarm.

• LED Lanterns. Some electric/solar lanterns have to ability to light half way, so you’re not getting beamed in the face like most lanterns that shine 360°

• Tiny LED Flashlight that fits easily in a pocket (9 LED is brighter than 6 LED)

• LED headlamp so your hands are free to carry things

• Battery packs to recharge phones, tablets and some lights.

• Luci Lights, the solar, inflatable emergency LED lights. They are waterproof and some can be charged with USB and can also charge phones.

• Portable motion detector lights that can be left in in different rooms so you don’t have to carry a flashlight everywhere when the power is out.

• Emergency food packs (sold at places like Tractor Supply that last 3 days or longer)

Evacuation

• Smoke masks for everyone (N95 or N99)

• Goggles (especially for the driver of the car)

• Wool blankets….place in your car when evacuating because wool is naturally fire resistant and could be a temporary barrier to heat/embers (especially when wet) in a dire emergency

• A whistle that can be heard if you need help

• Battery operated radio (you won’t want to constantly use your car radio to get news)

Small Fire in Your Home

• Fire extinguishers for kitchen and garage area

• 100’ hose and nozzle for every outside faucet

• Emergency window ladders for rooms away or upstairs from an exit.