‘Fire Team’ Results from Mock Evac

Welcome fellow neighbors to a new column with a series of articles providing information, research and professional interviews on “how” to be fire safe.

After the October 2017 Lobo Fire evacuation, I realized I did not know how to evacuate, was not prepared and needed help! So I asked my friends and neighbors across the street from us if they wanted to gather and learn together. We are six families now called the “Fire Team” and have been meeting about every month for over a year.

Our first topic, in this series, is about our recent mock evacuation and what we learned. Fred Huberty came up with the idea. Fred sent us a “text message” saying “Get Ready”, using our recently developed cell phone communication plan. (Due to space limits, we will give details in a future article.) Later that day we got the text message “TO GO”.

All of us quickly met in his driveway and drove like a caravan out the North Gate turning right on Pleasant Valley Road, then right on Britney Springs Road. (This was our first route tests.) The road was new to some of us. Becky Thompson said “We learned the road was a good two-lane paved road but curvy with short uneven shoulders at times and it was a long ride to Rough & Ready Highway.” The good thing is we now know more about the road and if it is in the middle of the night or the daytime with smoky visibility we are knowledgeable. Our destination was the IHop restaurant where some of us met up during the real Lobo evacuation.

The drill showed us that it takes longer than you think to get all your pre-packed Go Bags, Pet Go Bags, water, etc. into the car and exactly what you want by your side or in the trunk. Go Bag contents coming soon so you don’t end up running around filling up pillow cases like I did.) Hal and Barb Tiegs very successfully packed up special go bags for their two dogs. (Details in a future animal article.) Remember that scary evacuation notice for the Lobo Fire was in the middle of the night and we had no electricity and we were sleepy just being jarred awake with an emergency to quickly leave our homes. Annette Huberty says “The drill encouraged us to practice more evacuations routes and that we could do it alone or with our Fire Team.”

In the future, we will be doing more route drills outside of LWW like Mooney Flat Road off of Pleasant Valley Road. For inside LWW there is a fantastic LWW Evacuation Map on the LWW website http://www.lwwa.org, then go to “Emergency/Fire Preparedness” then scroll down and open the box labeled “Evacuation Map.” I suggest driving these two “emergency” routes. The first one is at the North end; take Lake Wildwood Drive to the end where it connects to Fair Oaks Road where you will see a locked fence. The second one, take Lake Wildwood Drive to Sun Forest Drive and right after Incense Drive the next “unmarked” road is to the NID water tank which also has a locked fence. These “emergency exits” will be unlocked depending upon where the fire is coming from. It is good to take a physical look at their locations before an emergency. Fred and a few of our guys checked out Minnow Road going backward from Rough & Ready Hwy. to Minnow Road. The road is an unpaved, single, bumpy, dirt road going through private property with lots of turns. At this time, Minnow Road is a last resort and is being reviewed for future improvements.

Our new “text messaging” group cell phone system worked flawlessly. We connected with the entire 12 team members within moments and were on our way. Back in the Lobo fire evacuation, Loel Miller ran around pounding on front doors waking us up in the middle of the night to evacuate, taking lots of time. It was this very slow communication system that plunged all of us into getting together and developing a plan so “NO ONE” would be left behind. Also, back then all of us had not signed up for the Code Red alert or even knew about it. Ron and Rhonda Yates shared after our “mock” evacuation test that “the drill surprised us emotionally. When we get the Code Red, we are going to evacuate immediately.”

I was asking around “are you signed up for Code Red?” and some people said “what is that?” Oh my gosh, it is free and it might save your life someday! It is so important to be part of Code Red that I am not going to wait to share “how” in a future article. Okay, what exactly is Code Red and why should I sign up? It is a high-speed mass notification mass system designed to notify residents in the event of an emergency. We recommend you register to receive all possible alert notifications including: SMS/text, email, landline phone, cell phone, and TTY.

Code Red alerts will display as originating from 866-419-5000 or 855-969-4636 on your caller ID. Please add these numbers to your cell phone contacts so you will not think it is a sales call and know that it is Code Red calling you. If you missed any of the message details, you can also dial the number back to hear the complete message. Encourage everyone in your household to register. If you are not signed up for Code Red, there are several ways to do it. Go to our LWW website, or our e-bits newsletter or http://www.areyoufiresafe.com or, if you have a huge headache by now with all these options, just phone this wonderful 24-hour community service called 211 Connecting Point toll free at 1-833-342-5211, press 2 for assistance. They will stay with you and help sign you up with Code Red in a flash!

Maybe hold this for another article due to space limits–The next test results were the garage doors. Before the outing, we all made sure both the guys and the gals could open the garage doors without electricity just in case only one of us was at home at the time. We modified our garage doors to work without electricity. We made long “manual” garage door release cords and put handles on the inside of the door to help lift the heavy door, etc. Some of us bought and installed “battery operated” garage door openers. This is very important as we might not have the luxury of getting a Red Flag alert where we can put our cars out in the driveway pointed forward, filled with gas and all our items.

After the drill, I was talking on the phone with Penn Valley Fire Chief, Don Wagner, and he said he was very happy that we had done an evacuation road drill. Don shared that “Being very familiar with the roads around us, where they go, etc. is vital, that is why firemen do drills and it’s called ‘Muscle Memory’. You have done it before and it becomes part of your memory and helps you to function automatically. This is so important helping one to stay calm and execute the plan quickly and to do all the necessary tasks. The person who will save you is YOU! Let’s be better prepared to do as much as we can to take care of ourselves before a fire evacuation.”

Here are two websites to get additional information in between the articles. One is the Fire Safe Council and the other is from Nevada County, both have a lot of useful information.

https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2707/ReadyNevadaCounty and https://www.areyoufiresafe.com/

I had a good phone chat with Gene Vander Plaats, our LWW Public Safety Committee Chair. We talked about ways to be more informed when there is a Red Flag alert: check with Yuba Net.com, dial #211, radio stations KNCO 830 AM or KVMR 89.5 FM, TV stations, etc. Learn more about the fire location, direction, etc.

See you next time with future articles on, Red Flag alerts, generators, garage door preps, Go Bags, starting your team, Code Red, cell phone grouping, paramedics, fire hydrants, crisis communication, pet care bags, defensible space/fuels reduction, etc. All of us can do this. Just start with baby steps and keep moving!

CUTLINE: Fire Team, Left to Right: John & Becky Thompson, Fred & Annette Huberty, Hal Tiegs (Barbara Tiegs taking the photo), John & Ronnie (Fire Team Captain) Garcia, Rhonda & Ron Yates. Not in photo, Loel & Pat Miller