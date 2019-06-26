Fire Chief Discusses Fire Warnings
You’re invited to Chat with Chief Don Wagner of Penn Valley Fire District
Tuesday, July 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:0 p.m.
Lake Room, Lake Wildwood Community Center
Hot topics include:
Red Flag Warning, Emergency Alert Systems, Evacuation,
and Fire Behavior in Your Neighborhood.
Bring your 2019/2020 Wildfire Preparedness Guide.
The Chat series provides an open forum to talk with the Chief directly
to share your concerns, ideas and feedback.
Please RSVP to Jeff Heyser: jeff.heyser@sbcglobal.net.
“Chat with Chief” Series Schedule:
INSERT SKED:
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.