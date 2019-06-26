Fire Chief Discusses Fire Warnings

You’re invited to Chat with Chief Don Wagner of Penn Valley Fire District

Tuesday, July 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:0 p.m.

Lake Room, Lake Wildwood Community Center

Hot topics include:

Red Flag Warning, Emergency Alert Systems, Evacuation,

and Fire Behavior in Your Neighborhood.

Bring your 2019/2020 Wildfire Preparedness Guide.

The Chat series provides an open forum to talk with the Chief directly

to share your concerns, ideas and feedback.

Please RSVP to Jeff Heyser: jeff.heyser@sbcglobal.net.

“Chat with Chief” Series Schedule:

