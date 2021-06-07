Finding the Perfect Place

More and more I am hearing of friends and neighbors leaving Lake Wildwood looking for a different place to live. You notice I did not say “better” since there is no better place than the Sierra Foothills.

Many are moving in order to be close to family. I can understand that since as we age, we need a little more help with daily activities. Others are moving to seek a safer environment and want to escape the fire risk. The problem with that is every region of the United States has its challenges.

The Northeast and states in the Midwest experience severe winters and humid summers. The Southeastern states deal with hurricanes and flooding. There are the extreme long, hot summers and drought of Arizona and Nevada. Texas??? Well, that’s a whole different story.

The truth is that moving from one place to seek safety in another is just deciding to exchange one risk for another. In a movie I watched recently, a young couple escaped from a killer-spider infested area to San Francisco. In the last scene of the movie, the couple is sitting in their living room drinking wine in what they think to be a much safer place than the jungle, and suddenly a large magnitude earthquake hits the region and everything around them crashes and is destroyed. Go figure.

I have lived in freezing cold winters the Northeast, hot humid misery in the Deep South, hurricanes in Alabama, and major earthquakes in Southern California. I have also traveled most of the globe and experienced the weather on most continents. I have come to the conclusion that the Sierra Foothills is my perfect place. Where is yours?