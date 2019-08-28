Fellow Tennis-mates Celebrate Goetz’s 100th

The Tennis Club celebrated longtime tennis player, Jack Goetz’s 100th birthday with many of his Lake Wildwood friends in the Marina room on Aug. 23. It was such a pleasant afternoon listening to Jack’s stories about his youth. He is such a vibrant, entertaining man full of so many stories of his interesting life.

Our Fun Friday events this summer were so popular with our members! Your Tennis Club is busy planning some similar events for this fall.

Don’t miss our Sunset Boat Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14. This is always a fun evening with a nice dinner with your tennis friends at Hideaway Park. Following dinner, enjoy games and a boat cruise! Look for the sign-up sheets at the tennis courts.

We hope that you were able to view the videos that were emailed to our Tennis Club members about CPR and the AED machine. Please let one of the board members know if you need it resent to you. It is such valuable information!