Families on the Walking Trail

The Van Vacas Gagnon Family



By Linda Bailey

Lake Wildwood’s walking trail is being enjoyed not only by adults but kids as well. Sometimes the three sections of the trail becomes a cross country track for our high school track team. Sometimes the three sections become an endurance track for our senior members. Sometimes the three sections become a fascinating playing field for our youngsters, not to forget the four legged family members. Pictured below is Jewell Willis with her Grands and Great Grands and family pet Penny.

When it comes to volunteering for our trail workdays we have one family that stands out. They love the trail, yes the oldest teen is part of the cross country team, but the rest of his siblings are right there with him along with their parents. This family provides a great service by keeping the trail debris orderly and ready for burn piles and pick up. You will see them on workdays hauling heavy piles of debris created by our other volunteers using a simple method of tarping and dragging to consolidate the debris. A special thanks to the Van Vacas Gagnon family pictured below.

Jewell Willis, Grandkids & Penny



Some folks seem to have lost their way on the trail. No search parties required to rescue them as all paths lead to some street or other. If you enter the trail head on Lake Wildwood Dr. (look for the sign on the right hand side) and cross two bridges you will come to a strange “Y” in the trail. The real trail that continues on to Section 2 is straight ahead up a set of stairs to Foxtail, then go left and down the stairs on the opposite side. Some are tempted to make a right at the “Y” and find themselves on the other side of the creek heading back toward the trailhead but with no way to cross back over the creek. You have two options at this point, turn around and go back to the “Y”, or continue on past the trailhead on an informal path which eventually will lead you out onto Lake Wildwood Dr. Someday this path will be developed into a “loop” trail but that is down the “road” a bit. Enjoy this mild weather and the beautiful trail.