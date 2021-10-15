Fall Green Waste Drop Off -October 22 & 23

The Fire Wise Committee, Public Works and Environmental Management are planning a free green waste drop off event for Lake Wildwood Residents, weather permitting. Start planning now to take advantage of this popular event.





When

Friday, October 22, 9 AM – 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 23, 9 AM – 3 p.m.

Where

The top of Minnow Way, east of Lake Wildwood Drive.

Unloading

Residents or their gardeners / haulers are responsible for unloading their green waste.

Acceptable Items

Biomass consisting of all tree and plant trimmings, no longer than 3-4 feet long and no more than 6-inches in diameter

Not Accepted

Items with a diameter greater than 6-inches, tree stumps, root balls, Scotch Broom, poison oak, black berries and household waste

Survey

Residents must bring a completed Lake Wildwood Green Waste Drop-Off Survey form or provide it to their gardener or hauler to turn in prior to dumping. Survey form can be found at the Environmental Office or on the lwa.org website

Power Tool Safety Reminders

Don’t be fooled by cooler temperatures and recent rain; it’s still fire season.

Need Help?

If you would like to take advantage of this event but don’t have a truck or trailer, we have a few generous volunteers who can help. You must agree to stage your green waste at the end of your driveway and to load and unload it yourself.

If you are interested email the Lake Wildwood Fire Wise Committee at firewise@lwwa.org . Please include your name, address, and phone number.

 DO NOT use power tools if it is windy.

 Use power tools before 10 a.m. and only if the ground is moist from dew and there is no wind.

 Preemptively wet down area if it is dry.

 Have a water source nearby.