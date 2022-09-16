Fall…Flowers…Friends..and FUN!
The Lake Wildwood Women’s Club invites you to attend our Fall Event, taking place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday September 23, at the outdoor pavilion at Commodore Park. Join us in meeting Ingrid Peterson, owner of Grass Valley Florist, as she instructs us in the making of our own flower arrangements. Ingrid will provide flowers and containers for all who attend. We ask that you please bring your own pruners or sharp scissors.
The cost to attend is $30/members and $32/non-members. The price includes water, iced tea, coffee, dessert bar, and all supplies for your personal flower arrangement. You are welcome to bring a beverage of your choice if you wish.
We will have raffle prizes and the proceeds will go to Nevada County Food Bank – Children’s Nutrition Program.
Today, September 16, is the last day to purchase tickets. You may contact Kathy at 530-432-5191 to reserve your space.
California State Parks Awards Over $1.1 Million to Western Gateway Recreation and Park District
Western Gateway Recreation and Park District in rural Nevada County will receive $1,144,634 through the California State Parks’ Rural Recreation and Tourism Program for new recreation opportunities that support economic, tourism, and health-related goals. Awards were…
