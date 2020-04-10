Everyone Coming Out Alive!

Since we’ve been working without customers through the recent crisis, it’s hard sometimes to remember what day of the week it is. All I know is that the trash has to be put out on the morning after “big newspaper day.”

We are diligently trying to keep up with the mowing and clean-up post aerification. The cool, wet weather is not helping that cause.The Golf Course and Parks would turn into a cow pasture in a hurry if they are not actively maintained.

The Putting Greens would be severely damaged if let go and very expensiveto recoup.Golf course putting greens are one of the most intensively maintained agronomic crops on a per square foot basis.Mowing and maintenance of all the grounds are absolutely essential as we work toward keeping everything clean and green until our customers return.

The irrigation project continues with mainline installation on Hole #11.There have been some hitches along the way with supply chain, wet weather, personnel, and of course, underground boulders.

We are having some issues getting the big 12-inch valves from the supplier to our site. It seems that truckers are getting more dollars per mile hauling toilet paper than irrigation valves.

For this reason, the contractor has to work in other areas where there are runs that don’t require a valve just yet. Hoping to get the pipe across the road by #10 Green soon, as that would be a major traffic choke point for golfers.

Huge kudos to my fellow Lake Wildwood Members as you walk the Golf Course Cart Paths for exercise and fresh air.We have not found any dog poop left on the side of the paths. I thought this privilege was going to be one of those “no good deed” moments, but everyone has been totally awesome and respectful of their property, thank you. I am particularly amused by the non-golfing couples that are seemingly lost in their new adventure.

So far, everyone has made it out alive. Let’s keep it that way.