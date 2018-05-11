Enjoying the Golf Course — Remember the Rules

By Dave Doench, Golf Course Ambassador

(AKA the Evening Marshal)

As I return to the golf course from my hibernating during non-Daylight Savings Time, I want to refresh some of the policies and rules of the golf course.

1. If you intend on coming to the course after 4:45 p.m. to play, please call the Pro Shop and let them know. If you are not an annual and pay green fees, please make arrangements to do so.

2. When traveling to and from the Pro Shop or the Clubhouse, please do not use Holes 1, 2, 9 or 10 during playing hours when golfers are present. There are some blind spots that could make it hazardous. When arriving, drive up Cottontail Drive to the Pro Shop. When departing, drive down Cottontail Drive to Lake Wildwood Drive.

3. The policy when playing is to hit only two balls, count the first one for your score and use the second one for practice. Other than that, please use the driving range, the practice area and the putting green.

4. Please repair your divots in the fairways and ball marks on the greens. Sand is available at both the #1 tee area and #10 tee area.

5. Jogging and walking on the golf course shall be permitted only on cart paths and only from dawn to dusk, except when the golf course is in play. When golfers are present, walkers and joggers must exit the course by the most expeditious route available.

6. No bicycles, skateboards, roller blades, etc. shall be allowed on the course at any time.

7. No dogs shall be permitted on the golf course at any time, except registered "goose dogs."

8. Swimming, fishing or entering ponds or streams shall be prohibited at all times.

More to come in my next article. Any questions, call me at 432-0589.