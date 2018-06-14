Enjoying the Golf Course

By Dave Doench, Golf Course Ambassador

(AKA the Evening Marshal)

Continuing on with refreshing the golfing community with some of the rules, policies and courtesies:

• The weather is almost perfect and the golf course is in very good shape, thanks to Bill Hamilton and his crew. Please make sure to tell them you appreciate their hard work.

• Other dedicated workers to your golf course and the entire community are Paula Farrell and the entire Garden Club crew for brightening up many areas on the golf course. During the middle of May we had a donation box for the Garden Club and received $107.00 to help them with purchasing supplies. Many thanks to all that donated.

• With such nice weather and long hours in the day, now is the time to play the golf course in the evening. In doing that, you are requested to call the golf shop prior to 4:45 PM to be included on the tee sheet. If you pay green fees you need to make arrangements with the golf shop to do so.

• Your golf cart must be registered to be on the golf course. By the time you are reading this, you should have paid the registration fee and received your sticker. Fees were due no later than May 31st. Any cart on the golf course without being registered will be advised they will not be allowed back on the course until this is taken care of. However, if you have paid and not yet received your sticker, you should bring a copy of the Amenity Fee Payment form showing you have paid and that will resolve the issue.

• Golf carts need to keep 90 feet away from greens and green side bunkers and are not allowed on the par 3 holes. There are other restrictions which are noted on the back of the score card.

• Pace of play is always and issue. Please allow faster groups to play through.

Thanks to all of you that fix your divots and repair the ball marks. This is your golf course and it is appreciated you help in taking care of it.

Any concerns or questions, please call the Golf Shop @ 432-1163.