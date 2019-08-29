Emergency Evacuation Plan: A Plan Could Save Your Life

Save the Date: Thursday, Sept 26

— 3-5 p.m.: Evacuation Route Poker Run:

Collect your Cards and learn about each of LWW’s evacuation routes and nuances of the gate exits. Begin at North Gate and End at Club House.

— 6-8pm: LWW Security & Public Works Meeting: Lake Room, Club House

Learn Security’s and Public Works role during an Evacuation. What we are doing to help us all be safer? And, what is your role during an evacuation?