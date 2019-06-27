Election Time

Wow, it is hard to believe that there are only three more weeks until our new board members will be named. Luckily, we have some very qualified candidates to fill the three spaces to be vacated at the end of June.

If you were not able to attend Candidates’ Night on June 17, the Video Production Club was there to record the entire session, and it can be viewed on Channel 95 or on the Lake Wildwood web site.

On Candidates Night, the four candidates gave their opening statements, followed by the present board members asking questions, and then an open forum for audience participation. Three of the candidates, Caryl Fairful, Randy Smith and Michael Selby, all attended the Seminar for Future Board Members and submitted their statements to The Wildwood Independent, issued on Friday, June 21. The fourth candidate, Robert Dubsky chose not to attend the seminar nor did he submit a statement to TWI.

However, there are plenty of resources from which to get information that will help you decide.

Ballots were sent out on June 21 and results will be announced at the Annual Board Meeting and Picnic on July 27. Be sure to vote.

On a sad note, we just learned that General Manager, Bob Mariani, will retire in July. Bob will be missed by those of us who had the opportunity to work with him. We wish him well in his long-deserved retirement.

The search and hiring of a new General Manager will be the first major task facing the new Board. For all of us residents of Lake Wildwood it means yet another transition to traverse. Hopefully, this will be an easy one.