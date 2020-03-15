In all of the information provided for this global pandemic of coronavirus, it is continually pointed out that the most vulnerable are the elderly, especially the elderly with underlying medical conditions. Then it is broken down to describe just who the “elderly” are.

According to their “pigeon holing,” I am an elderly, you are an elderly, and all of our friends and neighbors are elderly. Not only that, the majority of us have underlying conditions. Good grief, I never thought of myself, and all of you, as elderly. A real wake-up call. Right?

Wrong. Just drive around and see for yourself all of the people on the tennis/pickle-ball courts, taking classes at the Community Center, walking their 10,000 steps on the roads, or frequenting the gyms in the area. None of us ever think that we are elderly. That label does not apply to the mature adults that live life to the fullest, and enjoying somewhat good health.

You are what you believe you are, and not what others label you. Elderly is a state of mind, not a number. And, you and I, my friend, are not elderly. — Cathy Fagan